Azealia Banks Shaves Her Head & Shares The Process On Instagram

It looks like Azealia Banks is the latest celebrity to cut it all off, and she shared the entire process on social media.

On Sunday, Azealia uploaded videos of herself shaving her head as she took her fans through the process. She started off by cutting her hair and showing fans the bag full of her hair, and then she proceeded to take the clippers to shave it all the way down until her scalp was shown.

Once the process was done, she said, “I feel so fresh and free.”

She continued to say that she will keep her hair cut until the end of the current pandemic, and then she’ll start the process of growing her hair back. She described the moment and said that it made her feel like years of trauma have finally come off.

But nonetheless, she reassured that she will still be wearing her wigs and she’s ready to serve looks both in her wigs, as well as without her wigs.

Check out the full process below:

As we previously reported, Tiffany Haddish also shaved her head recently and she also documented the life-changing moment on social media as well.

Like Tiffany, Azealia expressed her frustrations of being fed up with her hair and getting a brand new start, and it looks like she had reached that point, and she looks to be excited about her new hair journey.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94