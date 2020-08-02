Arsenal vs. Chelsea live stream: How to watch the FA Cup final online from anywhere

With two London clubs facing off at Wembley for the last domestic silverware, Saturday’s FA Cup final looks set to be a fierce encounter. Read on to find out how to get an Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream and watch the FA Cup clash online from anywhere.
The Premier League season may be complete, but Arsenal and Chelsea will be desperate to get their hands on the crown jewel of English football in the traditional season-closing game. The FA Cup final, originally scheduled for May, sees the North West London derby take place under the famous Wembley arch.
Arsenal saw off current FA Cup holders Manchester City in the semi-final game with a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double sending the Gunners to final. After a disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League, the cup competition is a chance for Mikel Arteta to claim his first silverware as Arsenal manager and for the club to extend its lead as the most successful FA Cup team with a 14th title.
In the other semi-final, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea saw off Manchester United in a 3-1 victory that saw a slew of mistakes from the Red Devils’ goalkeeper. The Blues last lifted the FA Cup in 2018 and are vying for their ninth title in today’s matchup. Lampard would dearly love to cap a satisfying first season in the Stamford Bridge hot seat with some silverware, though getting past their London rivals will be no easy feat.
In their two Premier League meetings this term, Chelsea recorded on victory over Arsenal with the other game ending in a 2-2 draw.
It’s set to be an unmissable FA Cup final clash. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Arsenal vs Chelsea no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Where and when?
Saturday’s FA Cup final takes place behind closed doors at Wembley Stadium, with kick-off set for 5:30pm BST local time.
That makes it a 12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT, start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 2:30am AEST kick off on Sunday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the FA Cup final further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Arsenal vs Chelsea but find yourself away from home then you’ll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online in the US exclusively on ESPN
ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2019/20 FA Cup. This clash will be shown on its regular TV channel, as well as on the EPSN+ streaming service. Kick-off for the Arsenal vs Chelsea game in the U.S. is at 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT.
If you find yourself unable to access ESPN’s coverage because you’re out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
- Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to ESPN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT,amp;T TV Now – $65 per month – AT,amp;T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ESPN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
How to stream Arsenal vs Chelsea live in the UK
There’s fantastic news for footy fans in the UK looking to watch the FA Cup final clash. Saturday’s match at Wembley will be broadcast free-to-air on 1. The game is set to kick off at 5:30pm BST and will also be available to watch via iPlayer and the Sport website.
If you prefer, you can also watch the game on BT Sport. The service will give you access to upcoming Europa League and Champions League football, too.
How to stream Man United vs Chelsea live in Canada
Sportsnet is the rights holder for live FA Cup matches this season in Canada and will be showing the final showdown between Arsenal vs Chelsea, with kick-off set for 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT.
If you’re already a Sportsnet subscriber as part of your TV package, you can stream Sportsnet online at no extra charge. The network is also available on a streaming-only basis with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month.
Live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea live in Australia
If you’re planning on watching this FA Cup final clash in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to competition Down Under. The network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top-level sport for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day free trial for newcomers to the service.
Kick-off in Australia is at 2:30am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.
