Arsenal vs. Chelsea live stream: How to watch the FA Cup final online from anywhere

The Premier League season may be complete, but Arsenal and Chelsea will be desperate to get their hands on the crown jewel of English football in the traditional season-closing game. The FA Cup final, originally scheduled for May, sees the North West London derby take place under the famous Wembley arch.

With two London clubs facing off at Wembley for the last domestic silverware, Saturday’s FA Cup final looks set to be a fierce encounter. Read on to find out how to get an Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream and watch the FA Cup clash online from anywhere.

Arsenal saw off current FA Cup holders Manchester City in the semi-final game with a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double sending the Gunners to final. After a disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League, the cup competition is a chance for Mikel Arteta to claim his first silverware as Arsenal manager and for the club to extend its lead as the most successful FA Cup team with a 14th title.

In the other semi-final, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea saw off Manchester United in a 3-1 victory that saw a slew of mistakes from the Red Devils’ goalkeeper. The Blues last lifted the FA Cup in 2018 and are vying for their ninth title in today’s matchup. Lampard would dearly love to cap a satisfying first season in the Stamford Bridge hot seat with some silverware, though getting past their London rivals will be no easy feat.

In their two Premier League meetings this term, Chelsea recorded on victory over Arsenal with the other game ending in a 2-2 draw.

It’s set to be an unmissable FA Cup final clash. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Arsenal vs Chelsea no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Where and when?

Saturday’s FA Cup final takes place behind closed doors at Wembley Stadium, with kick-off set for 5:30pm BST local time.

That makes it a 12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT, start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 2:30am AEST kick off on Sunday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the FA Cup final further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Arsenal vs Chelsea but find yourself away from home then you’ll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

