App Recap: Filter, Hue Menu Bar, TimeBloc and Major App Updates

Apps to Check Out

Filter – Website and App Blocker (Mac, Free) – Filter is an app that lets users organize websites and apps to block into customizable lists that feature a duration or end time set by users. Once the blocker has been started, users will be unable to access the selected websites or apps, which can help reduce distractions and maintain focus. Although free to download, Filter’s free version only features a blocking time limited to 10 minutes. The app’s subscription, which has no limit on blocking time, is available in both monthly and yearly subscription options priced at $2.99 and $19.99 respectively.

Hue Menu Bar for Philips Hue (Mac, $3.99) – Hue Menu Bar lets users control Philips Hue lights directly from the menu bar on a Mac. The app's convenient location allows for easy lighting control without the need to open Apple's native Home app. The app also features the ability to switch between multiple Hue Bridges. In just a click, users are able to turn lights on and off, adjust brightness, change light colors for specific lights or entire groups, and more.





TimeBloc – Daily Planner (iOS, Free) – Productivity app TimeBloc lets users organize daily tasks in a simple manner. TimeBloc’s timeline allows users to block their days into events that can be customized with icons and colored tags. Additionally, users can create routines that will seamlessly integrate into the timeline. The app also supports calendar integration, so users can import events directly into the app. TimeBloc is free to download, but advanced notifications, statistics, and the ability to create more than one routine and more than two calendars are limited to subscribers of the app’s premium plan that’s priced at $26.49 per year.





App Updates

Adobe Photoshop – Adobe this week updated its Photoshop app for iPad with two features that were previously limited to the desktop version of the software: the refine edge brush and the rotate canvas tool. The refine edge brush enables more precise image selection to achieve realistic selections of objects. The rotate canvas tool allows users to rotate a canvas using a two-finger rotation gesture.

– Adobe this week updated its Photoshop app for iPad with two features that were previously limited to the desktop version of the software: the refine edge brush and the rotate canvas tool. The refine edge brush enables more precise image selection to achieve realistic selections of objects. The rotate canvas tool allows users to rotate a canvas using a two-finger rotation gesture. Amazon Alexa – Amazon this week unveiled a redesigned Alexa app with a new home screen that features an Alexa button at the top of the screen that encourages users to tap the button or say Alexa to invoke the digital assistant. In addition, suggestions on the home screen are based on how customers have used the app and what Amazon services they take advantage of. The update will be rolling out to users worldwide over the course of the month.

– Amazon this week unveiled a redesigned Alexa app with a new home screen that features an Alexa button at the top of the screen that encourages users to tap the button or say Alexa to invoke the digital assistant. In addition, suggestions on the home screen are based on how customers have used the app and what Amazon services they take advantage of. The update will be rolling out to users worldwide over the course of the month. Apple Store – Apple this week updated its Apple Store app with a new “For You” tab that offers easy access to order status, devices, accessory recommendations, services, and more.

