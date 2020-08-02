Anushka Sharma’s friendship day post is all heart

Friendship Day is being celebrated today and our B-town folks are offering their take on it over social media. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback click with her bunch of friends. Speaking about the important place friends hold in her life, she says, “Old friends or new, they bring you happiness!” Her dad, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, was posted in several places in India and Anushka learnt about different cultures and also got to know the diversity of the country through the friends she made during the different stages of her life.

No wonder her friendship day post has a bunch of friends in this throwback click. Speaking about the post she said, “You make a lot of friends in your life and each one of them have an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression on us. Some of them continue to be in touch and some you think of very fondly and their memories inevitably land up bringing a smile to your face. Being from an army background a lot of the friends we made we also lost touch with as and when their families got posted to different places.This one’s for all our friends. To the ones we’ve grown up with and the ones who are with us today…. Wishing everyone a very happy friendship day!



















Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero (2018) and has tasted success with her digital production ventures – Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.