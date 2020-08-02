Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID; Abhishek Bachchan still in hospital

On July 11, 2020 Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan both were admitted to the hospital as they were tested COVID positive. Soon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive and moved to the hospital. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya got home a couple of days back, Amitabh Bachchan is finally discharged today as he tests COVID negative.
Now that’s a little relief for the Bachchan clan as Big B gets going home, we pray for Abhishek Bachchan and a speedy recovery and as AB Jr says he will surely strike back and be back healthier.
my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020
I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted.
I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020
T 3613 – I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.
Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020
Now this is surely good news that Amitabh Bachchan is tested negative and we pray for his health and a speedy recovery for AB Jr.