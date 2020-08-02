Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Solitary Quarantine’ After Leaving Hospital Following Covid-19 Diagnosis

WENN

The 77-year-old Bollywood movie icon is back home after spending three weeks in a hospital in Mumbai following his battle with the killer virus along with family.

–

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is back at home in India after spending three weeks in hospital battling the coronavirus.

The 77 year old and his actor son, Abhishek, checked themselves into a Mumbai medical facility on 11 July (20) after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, for which they both tested positive.

They were quarantined as they received treatment, but on Sunday (02Aug20), the family patriarch revealed he had finally tested negative, and was discharged from the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.

“I am back home in solitary quarantine,” he told his Twitter fans, as he thanked his supporters for their prayers and gave a shout out to hospital staff for their “excellent care,” which “made it possible for me to see this day.”

Although Amitabh is now in recovery, Abhishek Bachchan remains under doctors’ care.

He updated his fans on social media as his father returned home and added, “Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

Abhishek, 44, is the only member of the Bachchan clan to remain hospitalised – his actress wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their eight-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, left hospital on 27 July, days after also seeking treatment for COVID-19.