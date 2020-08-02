AI-generated "textfakes,quot;, masked as regular chatter on Twitter and Facebook, can be potentially far more subtle and sinister than deepfake videos or audiofakes (Renee DiResta/Wired)

Isaac Novak
Renee DiResta / Wired:

AI-generated “textfakes,rdquo;, masked as regular chatter on Twitter and Facebook, can be potentially far more subtle and sinister than deepfake videos or audiofakes  —  Synthetic video and audio seemed pretty bad.  Synthetic writing,mdash;ubiquitous and undetectable,mdash;will be far worse.

