After the US Senate Pros and Cons on Digital Money — What Do We Do With It? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

After the US Senate Pros and Cons on Digital Money — What Do We Do With It?

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly accelerated the digitalization of economies across the globe, opening up discussions on the future of digital financial services and whether our economy should advocate for the financial inclusion of (BTC) and other digital assets.

Yet, despite the horror we have been seeing as our industries continue to suffer, the digital payments industry is expected to thrive, based upon recently reported data from the Consumer Confidence Index. Reaching a three-month high last month, consumer confidence data revealed a 12.1 jump from 85.9 in May to 98.1 in June.

  1. Efforts being undertaken by different groups in the development of digital money and payments.
  2. Design, operational and risk considerations in their development.
  3. What specific problems a CBDC should resolve that are not currently being or cannot be addressed by the litany of payments innovation already completed or underway.
  4. What the rules of the road should be.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR