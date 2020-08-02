After the US Senate Pros and Cons on Digital Money — What Do We Do With It? By Cointelegraph

After the US Senate Pros and Cons on Digital Money — What Do We Do With It?



The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly accelerated the digitalization of economies across the globe, opening up discussions on the future of digital financial services and whether our economy should advocate for the financial inclusion of (BTC) and other digital assets.

Yet, despite the horror we have been seeing as our industries continue to suffer, the digital payments industry is expected to thrive, based upon recently reported data from the Consumer Confidence Index. Reaching a three-month high last month, consumer confidence data revealed a 12.1 jump from 85.9 in May to 98.1 in June.

Efforts being undertaken by different groups in the development of digital money and payments. Design, operational and risk considerations in their development. What specific problems a CBDC should resolve that are not currently being or cannot be addressed by the litany of payments innovation already completed or underway. What the rules of the road should be.

