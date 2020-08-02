6ix9ine in Hot Water for Dissing Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke Over Their Deaths

Instagram

During an Instagram Live session, the rainbow-haired rapper says, ‘N***a why your favorite rapper dead with bullet holes in his face, referring to the slain hip-hop stars.

It looks like Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine really knows how to get people mad at him. The disgraced rapper has successfully put himself under fire after he called out rappers like Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle, who died of gun violence, and alluded that they were to blame for their own demise.

Tekashi, who just got off of house arrest, held an Instagram Live stream on Sunday, July 2 as he walked around New York City alongside a security team. At one point during the session, he addressed his haters by saying, “N***a why your favorite rapper dead with bullet holes in his face. Why your favorite rappers getting shot in the face and all that.” He added, “I’m gonna keep my security with me y’all ain’t gonna RIP me n***a. Y’all not gonna put me on a T-shirt.”





He didn’t name names at the time, but it was clear that he was referring to the likes of Nipsey, Pop Smoke and XXXTentacion. This, naturally, left a lot of people fuming as they immediately criticized the rainbow-haired rapper on social media.

“S**t … i may gotta stop listening to that one song by 69 that i liked years ago. Disrespectful lil boi. Don’t do #PopSmoke like that. Keep his name outcha mouth along with the n word.. stupid a**,” one said. “this man getting too cocky, someone shoot this f**king pedo c**t already god damn,” another commented, while one other wrote, “So you snitch and then you disrespect the dead… when was it cool to break codes?”

Someone else responded by saying, “Wild how Pop Smoke gon be remembered for 100 times the amount of years this rat will be remembered for.” On the other hand, an individual chimed in, “I promise u He’s getting killed by a gang I give it no longer than 1 year. I’m not putting the face on him.”