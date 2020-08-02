$20,000 Won’t Pose Any Resistance for Bitcoin Price, Says Max Keiser By Cointelegraph

$20,000 Won’t Pose Any Resistance for Bitcoin Price, Says Max Keiser
According to Heisenberg Capital founder and Keiser Report host Max Keiser, the price of (BTC) would soon rally to $28,000. He believes the all-time high of BTC at $20,000 likely won’t act as resistance.
Keiser, who is an early investor in unicorn Kraken and $100-million-worth Bitstamp, said:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.