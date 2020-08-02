$1 Billion Liquidated as Bitcoin Price Crashes by $1.4K in Minutes By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The price of (BTC) and Ethereum’s Ether (ETH) plunged by 13% and 21%, respectively, within minutes on Aug. 2. The move liquidated more than $1 billion worth of futures contracts as dropped from around $12,000 to as low as $10,550.

There appear to be two main reasons behind the sudden cascade of liquidations. First, the volume in the cryptocurrency market tends to drop during weekends. Second, the market was heavily swayed to longs or buyers.

