$1 Billion Liquidated as Bitcoin Price Crashes by $1.4K in Minutes By Cointelegraph

$1 Billion Liquidated as Bitcoin Price Crashes by $1.4K in Minutes
The price of (BTC) and Ethereum’s Ether (ETH) plunged by 13% and 21%, respectively, within minutes on Aug. 2. The move liquidated more than $1 billion worth of futures contracts as dropped from around $12,000 to as low as $10,550.
There appear to be two main reasons behind the sudden cascade of liquidations. First, the volume in the cryptocurrency market tends to drop during weekends. Second, the market was heavily swayed to longs or buyers.
Keep track of top crypto markets in real time here
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.