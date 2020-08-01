XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day By .com

© . XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day



.com – was trading at $0.27408 by 12:26 (16:26 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 10.28% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 8.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $12.17404B, or 3.53% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $20.48129B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.25576 to $0.27409 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 29.22%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.53173B or 2.86% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2101 to $0.2741 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 91.67% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $11,647.1 on the .com Index, up 2.56% on the day.

was trading at $360.08 on the .com Index, a gain of 4.11%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $214.24535B or 62.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $40.10485B or 11.64% of the total cryptocurrency market value.