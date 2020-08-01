When Hrithik Roshan gifted himself a Rolls Royce



All our celebrities are crazy about cars and they just love their fancy four-wheelers which they buy for a special occasion. Some buy it after a success of a film’s release, some buy to pamper themselves, some buy it for their love for cars and some just love gifting themselves. Well, Hrithik Roshan has fascination for cars and we hear that he owns a luxurious car which he bought for himself.

He bought a Rolls Royce fully customised version of the Ghost Series II model. It is powered by a 6.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that is capable of making 563 hp along and 780 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 250 kms/hour and can go from 0 to 100 kms/hour in 4.9 seconds. The car is worth Rs 7 crores and one shot at it can turn anyone green with envy. Well a Greek God deserves nothing short of a extremely luxurious car.