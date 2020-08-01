Virginia F Huff to withdraw from NBA draft By





Virginia big man Jay Huff announced Saturday he will return to the Cavaliers for his senior season and withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 7-foot-1 forward toyed with his followers at first, his words leading them to think he would sacrifice his final year of eligibility to turn pro.

“As many of you know I’ve been testing the NBA waters, and the process has been interesting. While there have been no in-person workouts, the many interviews that I’ve done have been very positive. I truly think I have a future at the next level.”

He continued.

“Between lots of prayer with my family and those close to me, I’ve made a decision I’m at peace with,” Huff said. “So in the words of Michael Jordan, ‘I’M BACK.’ Can’t with for one more year in Charlottesville.”

With the NCAA Tournament canceled in March in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no national champion was declared. So Huff will be returning to help the Cavaliers defend the title they won following the 2018-19 season, in which they finished 35-3.

Monday is the deadline to withdraw from the draft and still retain NCAA eligibility.

Last season, Huff started 18 of 30 games and averaged his career highs in points (8.5), rebounds (6.2) and blocks (2.0). He shot 57.1 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from 3-point range.

In a 52-50 victory over Duke on Feb. 29, he blocked a career-high 10 shots.

–Field Level Media