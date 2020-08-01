Vietnam reports four new COVID-19 cases; two are imported By

© . Measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hanoi
HANOI () – Vietnam’s health ministry on Sunday reported four new coronavirus cases, including two locally transmitted and two imported cases.
The Southeast Asian country has registered a total of 590 cases, of which 144 infections are linked to the recent outbreak in the costal city of Danang. Vietnam has recorded three deaths, the health ministry said in a statement.
