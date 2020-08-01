Home Technology Vertex, which provides tax software for companies in more than 19,000 jurisdictions...

Vertex, which provides tax software for companies in more than 19,000 jurisdictions globally, raised $401M in its Nasdaq IPO on Tuesday at a valuation of $3B (Luisa Beltran/Barron's Online)

Luisa Beltran / Barron’s Online:

Vertex, which provides tax software for companies in more than 19,000 jurisdictions globally, raised $401M in its Nasdaq IPO on Tuesday at a valuation of $3B  —  Vertex, a tax software company, saw its shares rise Wednesday nearly 29% in its market debut.  —  Late Tuesday, Vertex raised $401 million …

