Two western Sydney childcare workers test positive

Two workers at a western Sydney childcare centre have tested positive for COVID-19, with health authorities scrambling to find a source for the original infection.

One of the staff members is believed to have been infectious when they worked at the Advanced Early Learning Centre in Merrylands for three days last week, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

Advanced Early Learning in Merrylands has been closed after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Street View)

The staff member worked at the centre on July 27, 28 and 29.

A second staff member has since tested positive this morning, among 12 new infections in New South Wales.

The centre remains closed for deep cleaning and contract tracing.

“Investigations as to the source of that infection in that person is under way,” Dr Chant said.

One of the two cases is among 12 detected in New South Wales up to 8pm last night, while the second case will be recorded in tomorrow’s NSW Health figures.

A person who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19 was at the NSW Drug Court, south of Newcastle, last Monday, causing it to be shut down for deep cleaning while health authorities search for close contacts, Dr Chant said.

NSW health authorities urged anyone who attended the courthouse between 7pm Monday July 27 and 2am the following day to monitor for symptoms and immediately self-isolate and get tested if necessary.

Three other cases have been linked to a cluster who visited Apollo restaurant in Potts Point on July 25.

Two others have been linked to the Mounties Club in Mount Pritchard, where confirmed cases visited on July 23.

Five cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The twelfth is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

Sydneysiders who visited a shopping centre in Fairfield and an RSL club in Hurlstone Park were also being urged to be extra vigilant for symptoms after positive cases had visited those locations while potentially infectious.

One case shopped at Neeta City Shopping Centre in Fairfield on numerous occasions between Thursday July 23 and Thursday July 30.

They visited a number of shops there, including Woolworths, the Soul Pattinson Chemist and the Fresco Juice Bar.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant maintained that the risk to other shoppers was “incredibly low” but nevertheless advised anyone who had visited to be on the lookout for symptoms.

Another coronavirus case attended the Canterbury Helston Park RSL in Hurlstone Park in Sydney’s inner west on Monday 22 July from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian today declared face masks were now being strongly recommended in NSW.

