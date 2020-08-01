Twitter Releases Details of Attack Vector Used by Crypto Hacker By Cointelegraph

Twitter Releases Details of Attack Vector Used by Crypto Hacker
Twitter released an update on July 30 revealing how hackers gained access to its internal network and account management tools in the recent attack.
It also gave details of additional measures taken to improve security since the hack, which netted 12 (BTC) through targeting the Twitter accounts of celebrities and crypto businesses.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.