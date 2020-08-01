Twitter Claims That Nick Cannon Has Been ‘Buck Broken’ After Latest Tweet!!

Bradley Lamb
Nick Cannon has been a completely changes man – ever since he made allegedly anti-semitic comments on his podcast. As MTO News reported, Nick lost jobs, money, and now some on social media are saying that he also lost his masculinity.”

Nick has been on an apology tour, with the jewish community. And his Instagram page has now become filled with pro-Jewish and po-Israelii content.

And while many see the “new” Nick as a changed man, others are calling Nick “buck broken” for completely going back on his previous positions.

