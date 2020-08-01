TSR Updatez: Tekashi 69 Is Reportedly Off House Arrest

According to The Blast, #Tekashi69 is reportedly off house arrest. He’s a free man after two years.

“According to a statement issued by his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, Tekashi’s federal probation officer is currently at the rapper’s home and is removing his ankle monitor. After it is removed, Tekashi will be given a schedule for the dates and times he is required to check in with his probation officer going forward.“ He will still be under supervised released for the next 5 years.

As it relates to work, the rapper is not allowed to leave the country and must ask for permission, if he wants to do so. But he is free to roam New York freely.

If you recall, Tekashi 69 just inked a $5 million live stream deal with GlobalStreamNow and will perform his upcoming album online, according to @TMZ_tv.

The performance is set for Saturday, September 5 at 8PM ET. The virtual show will run for about an hour and feature 12 songs from his album.

He didn’t put us all the way in his business, but he reportedly told TMZ that there will be colorful displays, eye candy, and dancers. Fans will also be able to engage with him as well.

As far as where the live stream will happen, that hasn’t been revealed due to security concerns.

As previously reported, he was recently released from prison after cooperating with the Feds and putting away members of the Treyway Gang for a combined total of over 100 years, according to reports.

Upon his release, he broke Instagram and YouTube records. His song featuring Nicki Minaj, “Trollz,” which reached #1 on Billboard.

Since his release artists from Meek Mill to Gucci Mane have publicly stated that going against the “street code” is a no-go.

