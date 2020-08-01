TSR Reactionz: People React To Resurfaced 2019 Clip Of Billy Porter Speaking On His “Pose” Castmates Not Being Emmy Nominated Amid His 2020 Nominations

Emmy nominations were announced in July and the #BlackExcellence soared. While many people were excited, some gave a bit of a side-eye, specifically when it came to #BillyPorter being nominated for his role as #PrayTell on #Pose.

In a resurfaced 2019 clip, after winning an #Emmy for Lead Actor in the @poseonfx series, Billy was asked what did he think about his fellow co-stars who were not nominated. He stated, “I don’t live in bittersweet. I live in present. I live in the positive. The fact that we’re in the building is the point. Right? We’re in the building. The world has changed. Period! That’s where we are,” he stated. “And now we got another season and now they’ll get their shot.”

This year, those same women were snubbed again, but Billy was nominated once more for Lead Actor. In an IG post, Billy stated that he was “conflicted.” He also went on to say that he’s “keenly” aware that the series is intersectional for him, and he knows that for his “sisters it is much, much, deeper than that.”

