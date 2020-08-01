Trent Cotchin wife Brooke visited spa, Richmond Tigers, North Melbourne Kangaroos, Carlton Blues, Hawthorn Hawks

After the AFL handed out a combined $185,000 worth of fines to four clubs found to have had family members break the league’s COVID-19 protocols, one of the Instagram posts that exposed a breach has been revealed. And Eddie McGuire thinks rule-breakers should cop fines personally.

The Hawthorn Hawks were fined the most, a $50,000 fine ($25,000 suspended for the remainder of the season), while Carlton, North Melbourne and Richmond accepted $45,000 fines ($25,000 suspended for the remainder of the season).

Hawthorn was the latest club to be named among those guilty of breaking the AFL’s COVID-19 regulations to protect players and staff from a virus outbreak while playing the 2020 season.

The AFL found that a few Hawks players not selected for the match against Sydney were escorted by security to the public area of the SCG so they could get a snack, which did not breach of government or quarantine protocols, just the AFL’s rules.

North Melbourne players’ partners attended a football game together and Carlton’s breach occurred when a player dropped his kids off at their grandparents’ house. The grandparents then took the children to a local theme park.

The Richmond breach came via Trent Cotchin’s partner Brooke who visited a day spa – Esteem Medi Spa – and posted about it on Instagram.

“The most incredible experience today,” she wrote with an image in her since-deleted Instagram story.

“My skin was in desperate need of some love. I knew I was in the right place as soon as I walked through the doors of Esteem.”

Richmond released a statement yesterday in response to the sanctions handed down by the AFL.

“We acknowledge an unintentional breach of the AFL’s COVID-19 protocols was made, and accept the sanction imposed by the AFL,” Richmond CEO Brendon Gale said.

“Strict adherence to the competition’s protocols is essential, and we have taken measures to ensure everyone in our Queensland hub is fully aware of their responsibility to adhere to them.”

Nine AFL personality and Collingwood president Eddie McGuire suggested that those who breach the AFL’s strict COVID-19 rules should be fined personally, rather than clubs copping the majority of the consequences.

“I think the people who breach the protocols should be fined personally, to be honest,” he told Fox Footy.

“You can get to the clubs in due course, I think the AFL’s set it out, but I think it’s got to be a personal fine.

“There’s got to be personal responsibility. I understand the AFL, and I agree with the AFL, saying the clubs have got to be in on this as well.

“That rule book is not how do we get around every rule, that’s the rule book you live by. And if you don’t like it, we’ll arrange for you to go home. I think that’s fair and reasonable.”

Per the AFL’s sanctions for ‘club people’ from 31 July 2020 onward, a first offence will see clubs handed sanctions of up to $50,000 (50 percent suspended) and $25,000 included in 2020 soft cap, while a second offence will see up to $75,000 worth of sanctions (plus $25,000 from a first offence), with $100,000 included in the 2020 soft cap.

A third and subsequent offence could see the AFL Commission or General Counsel dock teams of premiership points and draft picks.