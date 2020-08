WENN

The ‘That 70’s Show’ actor and actress Ashley Hinshaw have welcomed a new addition to their growing family, three years after their first child was born.

–

Actor Topher Grace is a new dad.

The former “That 70’s Show” star and his actress wife, Ashley Hinshaw, have welcomed their second child.

The couple first became parents in 2017 when daughter Mable was born.

Details about the birth and the sex of the new baby have not been disclosed.