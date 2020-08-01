Toni Braxton Returns With New Single and Enlists Missy Elliott and H.E.R. for New Album

The ‘Un-Break My Heart’ hitmaker invites fans to hit the ‘Dance’ floor with her newly-released single which is taken off her upcoming studio album ‘Spell My Name’.

R&B superstar Toni Braxton returned with new single “Dance” on Friday (31Jul20), taken from her forthcoming album “Spell My Name“.

The new record, which comes just two years after the star released her Grammy-nominated ninth album “Sex & Cigarettes“, features 10 tracks, including previous single “Do It” and collaborations with Missy Elliott and H.E.R.

Taking to social media to promote the record, which is available to pre-order now ahead of its 28 August release, Toni simply captioned a post of the album cover, “#TakingOutNegativeInfluence.”





While the star didn’t explain the caption, it appeared to be a message of defiance after her sister Tamar opened up on her recent overdose and suicide attempt, as she blamed “toxic” people in the reality TV industry for her mental health issues.

Tamar, who also enjoys a successful music career, was hospitalised in Los Angeles on 16 July (20) after her boyfriend, David Adefeso, found the 43-year-old unresponsive in her hotel suite.

She spent days in a coma but has since regained consciousness and is currently being treated for mental health issues, amid reports suggesting she had taken a concoction of alcohol and prescription pills

Toni has been quiet on her social media pages amid her sibling’s health scare, but posted for the first time since 7 July on Wednesday, as she shared a picture of herself and her sisters.

“Family is everything! Especially sisters!” the “He Wasn’t Man Enough” star wrote.