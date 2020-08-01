Toni Braxton Amused People by Using Vibrator to Help Reduce Puffiness

WENN

During a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, the ‘Un-Break My Heart’ singer calls her vibrator ‘face tingles’ and ensures that she never uses the tool on anything else other than her face.

Toni Braxton is apparently innovative when it comes to beauty tips and tricks. In fact, one of the secret tools the 52-year-old singer utilized for her skincare routine was so jaw-dropping it caught media headlines.

Sharing her best beauty hack in the Vogue Beauty Secrets video published on Friday, July 31, the Grammy Award-winner admitted to using vibrator to “activate muscles on her face.” As she demonstrated how she operates the device onto her under-eyes area, she explained, “This thing right here, okay, I am going to admit, it is a vibrator. But I call it a face tingler.”

Braxton then emphasized that she “hasn’t used it on anything else other than her face.” She further mentioned that she likes to use the tool to activate her facial muscles in the morning. “Sometimes I put it in the freezer and it gets really cold,” she detailed. “I just kind of rub it and it just activates all those muscles. Get ’em together. We are working today. Under my eyes, they are really important to me.”

The “Un-Break My Heart” hitmaker also shared a clip of her impressive skincare routine on Instagram. “My real beauty secret? Yeah ok, it’s a vibrator! But I only use this on my face…honest! There’s 3 settings…but I wouldn’t advise putting it on 3,” she captioned.

Braxton’s post was flooded with positive comments. One of her fans affirmed that vibrator actually works. “Lmaoooo but fr that works. I use my Pure Wave on my face,” the fan wrote in the comment section. Others were amused by the singer’s at-home video as another fan gushed, “This was so fun to watch Toni!”

Toni Braxton received supportive messages from fans over her vibrator revelation.

The full video also saw Braxton applying contour and concealer to her face before foundation. “I know this is the backwards way to put on your makeup, but it works for me,” she explained. While showing off her beauty routine, the fiancee of Birdman confessed, “I love doing my own makeup; it kind of relaxes me.” She additionally pointed out how 2020 differed from the ’90s when it came to the eyebrow look.