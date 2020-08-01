Todd hangs on to lead headed into final round in Memphis By

4/4 © . PGA: WGC – FedEx St. Jude Invitational – Third Round



() – Brendon Todd held on to the lead at the WGC FedEx (NYSE:) St. Jude Invitational on Saturday, despite an uneven third round that saw him hit four bogeys and five birdies to finish the day at a one-under par 69.

Todd, who sunk a 22-foot putt for a birdie on eight, said he was battling with his swing throughout the day.

“I was just fading a little bit more off the tee than I would like to. And I generally do fade the ball a little bit off the tee, but I missed a handful of fairways,” said Todd, who won two PGA Tour titles on consecutive starts last November.

“You know, a yard right and that was just far enough from the fairway to end up with a pretty bad lie and not have a chance to get to the green.”

The 35-year-old American shot back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13, only to land in the water on 14, a costly mistake that rattled his typically calm demeanor.

“That’s the easiest to put on the green, to not hit in the water,” said Todd. “It was a swing that was out of rhythm that was a little bit too often today and to know I hit the water there, it made me pretty mad.”

An Byeong-hun sits one stroke behind Todd headed into Sunday’s final round. He landed in the water for a double-bogey on 11 before sinking four back-to-back birdies on 13 through 16, finishing with a four-under-par 66 at the fanless event.

“It feels like a practice round out there. There’s not many people watching and definitely was kind of a relaxing day, I think,” said An. “I didn’t get really tensed up.”

Rickie Fowler (69) ended the day two back from the lead after a pair of bogeys on the back nine dented an otherwise clean round.

“Thought I played a lot better than what I posted,” said Fowler, a five-time PGA Tour winner. “Struggled with some reads on greens. I felt – didn’t really feel I ever hit a putt necessarily offline of where I was trying to, they just didn’t go where I thought they’d go.”

Returning champion Brooks Koepka (68) slipped to fourth, shooting a double bogey on two and a bogey on six, before redeeming himself with five birdies on the back nine.