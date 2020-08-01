Title Token for Blockchain Estate Registry, Part 2 By Cointelegraph

Title Token for Blockchain Estate Registry, Part 2



Title token is a record of ownership similar to the one made in a traditional estate registry. This concept is designed as an alternative to security tokens and various financial crypto instruments. The title token is not “backed” with real property; this is the record that directly certifies the property right — the same as paper title deeds, or certificate of ownership, etc. It is a digital form of property record and the primary source of knowledge about property rights, which means no paper form is needed.

The title token can represent any legal rights: immovable property (land and buildings), movable (car, boats, aircraft, etc.), corporate rights (shares), and various property rights and derivatives (mortgage, debts and securities). Any legal right, and as you will see later, can be used to certify legal facts and events.

