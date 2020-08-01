Titans coach Justin Holbrook dumbfounded by sin-bin call in loss to Roosters

Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook was left dumbfounded about the state of officiating during his side’s 18-12 loss to the Roosters.

The Titans were left stunned when Roosters fullback James Tedesco was not sin-binned after AJ Brimson was taken out as he attempted to put the ball down in the lead up to their first try to winger Anthony Don.

Referee Henry Perenara ruled Tedesco wasn’t given his marching orders because the Titans eventually put the ball down for the opening try of the game.

Holbrook was seen screaming into his walkie-talkie just minutes later when centre Brian Kelly was sent to the sin-bin for taking out Joseph Manu close to the line in a similar incident.

Titans go length of the field for first try

Perenara had initially just ruled a penalty for the infraction but was informed by the bunker that Manu was in a try-scoring position.

Captain Kevin Proctor furiously argued with the referee, highlighting the inconsistency between the two calls.

The Titans coach said Kelly “just touched him” and his side didn’t deserve to be a man down.

“Down to 12 men twice, the second one legit, the first one no way,” he said.

Holbrook was miffed as to why the Titans were down a man and Tedesco escaped punishment.

Titans v Roosters Round 12: Presser – Trent Robinson

“Would have been handy not having him on for 10 minutes. That’s a funny ruling because we scored he doesn’t go to the sin bin but it’s the same thing.”

The Titans were left ruing their chances after being denied three tries in the first half but played an exciting brand of football by giving the ball plenty of air on the edges. Winger Philip Sami was spectacularly denied by Manu while Kelly was in the sin-bin, which would have been a huge sway in momentum to the Titans while a man down, according to Holbrook.

“I thought we had enough chances in the first half, we just couldn’t get the try, Phillip Sami held up, AJ dropped it over the line and then we were peppering their line just before halftime and couldn’t come up with anything,” he said.

“When you look back over the 80 minutes, that was probably the opportunity we missed cause I thought we were the better side in the first half…really happy to come up with a try at the end and give ourselves a chance.”