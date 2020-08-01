TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Hires Security Amid Investigation Over Online Threat

Instagram

The popular TikTok star has reportedly employed a 24/7 security at her house in Connecticut and filed a police report after she received a threat online.

The family of TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has hired round-the-clock security guards for its Connecticut home after the teenager received a threat online.

The 16-year-old dancer and social media personality, one of TikTok’s most popular stars, reportedly suffered the scare on 8 July (20), when a troll claimed they planned to show up at her house.

The threat remained just that, according to TMZ, but D’Amelio’s parents reported the incident to police, who are still investigating the matter.

In the meantime, her loved ones have decided to take precautions by hiring a team of guards to monitor their property 24/7 as it wasn’t the first time the issue of D’Amelio’s safety had been called into question.

Charli isn’t the only star in the family – big sister Dixie is an aspiring singer and fellow TikTok star.