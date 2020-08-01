Thomas Markle ‘given up on Meghan and Harry’ after reading Finding Freedom, says son Thomas Jnr.

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas has given up on his daughter and Harry ‘completely’ since reading new book, Finding Freedom.

Thomas Markle, 76, has lost hope of a reunion with Meghan and Prince Harry and ‘doesn’t trust her’ anymore, his son Thomas Markle Jnr has claimed.

Thomas Jnr, 53, said his father was left angry after reading extracts of new book Finding Freedom, the Mirror reported.

Thomas Markle, 76, (above) has given up on a reunion with his daughter Meghan since reading new book Finding Freedom, his son Thomas Markle Jnr has claimed

Meghan’s half-brother said that Thomas Snr ‘does not trust’ his daughter (both pictured) and that he has ‘given up on Meghan and Harry completely’

Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Jnr told the Mirror: ‘As far as a reunion goes, he’s given up on Meghan and Harry completely.

‘He doesn’t trust her and doesn’t want to know that person because of the lies, manipulation and deceit. He just had his 76th birthday – needless to say, he didn’t hear from Meghan.’

Thomas Jnr, who speaks to his father every day, says Thomas Snr plans to enjoy his retirement travelling the world.

He added that his father refutes the book’s claims that he ignored messages and calls asking him to attend Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

Thomas Jnr said that his father ‘was in hospital’ at the and had his phone switched off, which was ‘why he didn’t answer’.

Thomas Jnr (above), who speaks to his father every day, said his father denies the explosive book’s claims that he ignored messages asking him to attend Meghan and Harry’s wedding

Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry quit their royal duties and said they would separate their between Britain and America

He added: ‘It says Harry spoke to our dad to say if he’d listened to him, Harry, there wouldn’t have been any problems. That just did not happen.’

He insisted that Thomas Snr called Meghan ‘scores of times’ before the wedding but was ignored.

Thomas Jnr said: ‘The Palace told Meghan and Harry to send help for my father so he could deal with the Press but they refused. Meghan herself said no.’

Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle, and have since welcomed their son, Archie, who is now 14 months old.

The couple have insisted that they did not contribute to the explosive new book, saying that it was based on ‘independent reporting’.

Meghan’s father Thomas still wants to build a relationship with his 14-month-old grandson Archie and ‘hold that little boy one ‘

But despite the rift, Thomas Jnr insisted that his father still wants to pursue a relationship with his grandson Archie and ‘hold that little boy one ‘.

Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry quit their royal duties and said they would separate their between Britain and America.

In their statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they wanted to ‘carve out a progressive new role’ and ‘step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family’.

They said they wanted to balance their between the UK and North America, ‘continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages’.