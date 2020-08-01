The Vamps’ James McVey Forced to Put Wedding on Hold Due to Pandemic

Instagram

The British guitarist and his bride-to-be Kirstie Brittain have decided to postpone their November wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

The British musician popped the question to model and environmental student Kirstie during a weekend break last year (19) but, speaking to U.K. newspaper Metro, he said of the couple’s plans, “I think we’re going to postpone it.”

“It is meant for November, but the problem is that the government haven’t really set out any plans for how weddings can go back to normal. Thirty people can be at a reception, but have to be socially distanced,” he explained, referring to Covid-19 social distancing regulations.

“We have elderly relatives in Liverpool who would have to travel down to Dorset where we’re getting married. Kirstie and I are thinking it’s best to postpone it until Halloween next year.”

While it had been announced that receptions of up to 30 people would be allowed in the U.K. amid easing of lockdown regulations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday (31Jul20) that those plans have been cancelled for at least another fortnight, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Great Britain.