The Hummer EV is shaping up to be GM’s electric answer to the Ford Bronco and Tesla Cybertruck

The video below contains the first glimpse at the upcoming electric GMC Hummer. The preview video is short, full of nonsense buzzwords, but still telling. It’s clear GM identified two main competitors against the upcoming Hummer: The Ford Bronco and Tesla Cybertruck.

The Hummer EV was announced pre-COVID 19 during the Super Bowl. At the time, GM promised it would feature 1,000 HP from the electric powertrain. Since then, little has been released about the upcoming vehicle, though GM maintains it’s still on track for production in the fall of 2021.

The video released today sports a handful of expected features and capabilities. Interestingly enough, these features are on both sides of the motoring spectrum. If categorized, they fall into two groups: on-road thrills and off-roading adventure. The video paints a clear picture: GM is targeting the Hummer EV against the Tesla Cybertruck and the Ford Bronco — both vehicles that are getting a lot of attention because of their capabilities and design.

For positioning against the Cybertruck, GM is touting the Hummer EV’s power of 1,000 HP and 11,500 lb-ft of torque (though this number is derived in a different fashion than usual). It’s also saying the massive truck can hit 60 mph in 3 seconds, which is in the same realm as the top sports cars. Lastly, the video teaser stated the Hummer EV has an Adrenaline Mode, which is easy to assume is similar to Tesla’s Ludicrous mode, along with improved self-driving capability.

For the Bronco, GM is showing the Hummer EV’s off-roading features, including a so-called Open Air Infinity Roof and Modular Sky Panels, which is likely similar to the Bronco’s expansive removable roof. Even more telling is the Crab Mode mentioned in the video. Crab Mode is likely a high-torque rock crawling mode for when bouldering off-road. With the crazy amount of torque available, the Hummer EV will probably be able to crawl up impressive inclines.

Pricing and exact availability have yet to be announced, and the same can be said about the Tesla Cybertruck. And don’t forget about the upcoming electric Ford F-150. There’s a war of the electric pickup coming, and I’m here for it.