‘The Full Reality of ETH 2.0 Is Still Years Away’ By Cointelegraph

MEW Founder: ‘The Full Reality of ETH 2.0 Is Still Years Away’
Kosala Hemachandra, the founder of MyEtherWallet (MEW), has told Cointelegraph the fully-fledged version of ETH 2.0 is still years away.
The first phase of the 2.0 upgrade was originally set for Jan 2020 but then postponed to coincide with this week’s fifth anniversary. It’s since been delayed again with a launch now expected sometime between November and early 2021.
