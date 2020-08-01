The Clermont Twins Shade Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie for ‘Copying’ Their Look

Instagram

It all starts after the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star shares on Instagram some photos of her and her best friend posing in matching curve-hugging catsuits.

–

Members of the Kardashian family are no stranger to being accused of copying someone’s look. Now, Kylie Jenner has faced the same accusation after she posted on her Instagram account some photos of her and her best friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, together. It prompted people to accuse them of trying to copy the Clermont twins’ look.

The snaps in question saw the best friends posing in matching curve-hugging catsuits and Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS waist trainers. Not only outfits, but they also had matching hairs as both of them sported hip-length, caramel brunette hair. Kylie wrote in the caption of one of the posts, “fun fact: we’ve been twinning since we were in middle school.”

The “Life of Kylie” alum continued, “We used to never leave the house unless we had a matching outfit on. .. so get ready for a lifetime of more twin pics.”

<br />

People couldn’t help but compare them to the Clermont twins after seeing the pics. “Kylie and Stassie becoming the Clermont twins so they can be in the next Yeezy campaign,” one wrote, as someone else chimed in, “Not Kylie and her friend tryna copy the Clermont twins lmaooo that is SAD.” Even beauty guru Naira Banks said that they used the model twins as their blueprint.

Both Shannon and Shannade Clermont have also shaded both Kylie and Stassie. “I don’t even be trippin on s**t because the s**t speaks for itself,” Shannon Clermont wrote on her Twitter account. “Just give credit where credit is due…”

Meanwhile, Shannade said, “We really don’t be getting the credit we deserve for how much we be on these b***hes mood board. It’s okayyy tho.” She added in another tweet, “Me and nannon have something major opening up soon for you guys. To get all the looks like us. Stay tuned.”

<br />

Kylie has yet to respond to the accusation.