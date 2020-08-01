The Best Cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 Deals for August 2020

Given that it’s Samsung’s latest and greatest Android flagship, finding a cheap Galaxy S20 is no easy task even if you’ve already decided which of the three models — the Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra — you want to buy. Discounts on these new releases are often scarce, but savvy shoppers know that there are always smartphone deals to be found for patient bargain-hunters who know where to look.

Whether you’re after Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, Galaxy S20+ deals, or Galaxy S20 Ultra deals, we’ve got them all right here. We’ve put together all the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals currently available from online retailers and service providers in one handy up-to-date list, with our picks ranging from stand-alone price cuts to exclusive carrier offers that can save you hundreds. And to help you pick the right device, we’ve also included a short run-down of the three different S20 models.

Samsung Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S20 represents the 11th iteration of Samsung’s flagship phone line. Samsung broke with previous naming conventions for this new release, with the S20 moniker referring to the year 2020 rather than the generation. It’s the smallest of the three S20 flagships (although it’s not exactly tiny with its 6.2-inch touchscreen), and it boasts a gorgeous 120Hz display, an excellent camera module, and — perhaps most importantly — 5G network connectivity.

The standard Galaxy S20 was our least favorite of Samsung’s new flagships, but it’s still a solid phone (as you’d expect from the biggest name in the Android mobile space). It’s also the most affordable and smallest device in the S20 stable, so if size and/or price has ruled out the S20+ and S20 Ultra, then finding a good Samsung Galaxy S20 deal is the obvious path you should take.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Keeping with tradition, Samsung released a plus-sized version of its newest flagship in the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+. It’s only a half-inch larger than the Galaxy S20, but the S20+ offers more than just extra screen real estate: Our review team found that the bigger device looked better, ran longer, and took better pictures than the standard S20, making it our favorite entry in the 11th-generation Samsung flagship stable when it comes to price versus performance.

In short: If you don’t mind the modern trend toward bigger phones, then the Galaxy S20+ is a clear upgrade over the standard Galaxy S20 in most respects. Better still, the up-sized Galaxy S20 isn’t that much more expensive than its smaller sibling, and since these devices often go on sale together, the ready availability of Galaxy S20+ deals makes our top pick even more attractive.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Phone makers typically release two flagships annually — a standard device along with a larger model — and in recent years, brands like Apple and Google have also offered cheaper midrange phones as alternatives to their pricier flagships. Samsung bucked this trend by releasing an even more premium flagship in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which offers some enhancements over the S20 and S20 Plus (already high-end phones in their own right). Namely, the Galaxy S20 Ultra features a larger 6.9-inch display, the beefiest hardware you’re likely to find on a modern smartphone, a superb camera module, and industry-leading battery life.

Of the three flagships, our recommendation for most people looking for an upgrade over the standard Galaxy S20 is still to jump on any Galaxy S20+ deals they come across. That said, if you want the biggest and most bleeding-edge Samsung smartphone (and are willing to pay for it), the S20 Ultra’s extra juice is worth the squeeze — just be sure to take advantage of any Galaxy S20 Ultra deals you find, as these more expensive devices are often where you’ll score biggest savings.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G?

If you’re looking for a phone that can run on the new 5G data networks, then you’ll be pleased to know that the Galaxy S20 devices are one such line that joins a growing list of 5G-capable handsets. Just bear in mind that 5G is new technology that is still in the process of rolling out nationwide, and the availability of these next-gen networks will depend upon both your location and your chosen service provider. Even if 5G isn’t offered in your immediate area right now, it likely will be at some point, so buying a smartphone like the Galaxy S20 is still not a bad idea if you intend to take advantage of these improved data speeds in the near future.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Waterproof?

You probably know this already, but a good rule of thumb is that it’s a bad idea to let your phone go for a swim. The Samsung Galaxy S20 family is generally no exception. However, the Galaxy S20 devices do feature IP68 water resistance, meaning that these handsets are rated to survive a dip in up to three feet of water for as long as 30 minutes. If you actually need serious protection against moisture, though (such as for extended outdoor adventures), then you may want to invest in a good waterproof case that can better guard your Galaxy S20 against the elements.

