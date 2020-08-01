Texans won’t negotiate with Deshaun Watson ‘in the media’

Houston Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien wants quarterback Deshaun Watson to remain the leader of the team’s offense throughout the 2020s.

Just don’t expect O’Brien to publicly negotiate a contract extension through the press.

“Deshaun is a great player, an even better person and we want him here for a long time,” O’Brien told reporters on Friday, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “… I know that we’re working hard. We’re not going to really talk about it in the media, but obviously we feel so strongly about him and the future of him in this offense, in this organization, and we want him here for a long time.”

O’Brien continued: