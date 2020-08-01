Ten crushed to death in Indian crane collapse By





NEW DELHI () – Ten people died on Saturday when a crane collapsed, trapping them underneath, at a state-run shipyard in the southern Indian city of Visakhapatnam, a senior police officer said.

The incident at the Hindustan Shipyard Ltd site occurred when a new crane collapsed during a weight-bearing trial, Suresh Babu, a deputy commissioner of police, told .

Rescue workers were trying to cut the crane and remove its pieces, Babu said. He added that if anybody was trapped alive under the crane, they would only be found once it was lifted.

There was no immediate comment from Hindustan Shipyard. A company official said senior executives were in a meeting over the accident.