Taylor Swift Joins Elite Music Icons as She Tops U.K. Albums Chart With ‘Folklore’

The ‘Cardigan’ singer becomes the fifth female artist to score fifth consecutive album chart topper in the U.K., following Madonna, Barbra Streisand, and Celine Dion.

–

Taylor Swift has made U.K. chart history after taking her surprise new album to the top of the countdown.

“Folklore” becomes the singer’s fifth consecutive chart-topper, making her only the fifth female artist to achieve the feat, following in the footsteps of Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Barbra Streisand, and Celine Dion.

Swift beats Irish pop star Ronan Keating to number one – his latest release, “Twenty Twenty”, enters at two, ahead of tragic rapper Pop Smoke‘s posthumous debut, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”, which holds steady at three.

Welsh rockers Neck Deep are another new entry at four with “All Distortions Are Intentional”, and another late MC, Juice WRLD, rounds out the top five at five with “Legends Never Die”.

Meanwhile, Joel Corry and MNEK lead an unchanged top three on the Official Singles Chart with their summer dance anthem “Head & Heart”.

Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo‘s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” holds steady at two, and DaBaby‘s “Rockstar”, featuring Roddy Ricch, sits at three.