Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Rumors That She’s Released by WEtv, Accuses the Network of Abuse

WENN

After the network shares in a statement that it has released Tamar after her suicide attempt, Tamar claims on Twitter, ‘LIES!! no one has talked to a lawyer, or to me, sent a flower or card, text to me or NAN!!!’

Apparently, Tamar Braxton has yet to cut ties with WEtv. While the network shared in a previous statement that it had released Tamar after her suicide attempt though “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” will still air, Tamar herself has denied the claims.

On Friday, July 31, the singer responded to a tweet which read, “@TamarBraxtonHer has been released from @WEtv! Sending Tamar healing and loving energy! Crazy how s**t had to get so dark for WETV to emphatize. Sadly doing the right thing often is overlooked, especially when money is involved.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Tamar replied, “LIES!! no one has talked to a lawyer, or to me, sent a flower or card, text to me or NAN!!! THIS is the abuse and Lies I am talking about.” She went on to add, “This is not helping my mental state. They just won’t stop until they see me out of my mind or dead.”

This arrives after the network issued a statement which read, “Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network.” The show, meanwhile, will still premiere on September 10.

On Thursday, July 30, Tamar broke her silence after gaining her conscious after suicide attempt. Alongside a photo of her and her son, Tamar began her lengthy statement by expressing her gratitude to those who sent her prayers amid her hospitalization, before she started sharing the “darkest” days that drove her to attempt suicide. “I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world,” she said on the social media site.

She went on discussing mental illness, encouraging people to take it seriously after what happened to her. “It was only God’s grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pain and my life that I am here to utilize my voice,” Tamar said.

Now that she has survived suicide attempt, Tamar promised to use her voice and power to help other black personalities who were exploited by reality television. “Reality TV personalities have no union, no coat of protection, no formal representation that protects our labor, our rights, or our voices,” she said.

She added, “They promise us opportunity but produce exploitation, which has only developed a poor portrayal of Black people in show business.” She also vowed to make it her mission to “establish the initiative that fights for ethical business practices in reality TV, fights for the ownership of our business, promote growth and evolution, of our stories, and gives us 100% equity in our freedom.”

Tamar sparked concern as it was reported that she was hospitalized after boyfriend David Adefeso found her unresponsive from possible suicide attempt. Fortunately, on Monday, July 20 Tamar was said to be “awake and communicating.” She talked to doctors about her situation and the days leading up to her hospitalization. She has also reportedly been moved to a new hospital facility to get a good mental health treatment.