Sydney Roosters v Gold Coast Titans, start time, results, news for 2020 round 12

On paper the Sydney Roosters seem likely to chalk up an easy ‘W’ against the Gold Coast today, but rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns and NRL legend Brad Fittler have warned against underestimating the Titans.

Fittler agreed that the Titans have seen immense improvement in recent weeks, which could point to an upset.

“I thought the Titans turned a corner as well,” he said.

“You can see Wallace, Lisone and Peachey and young Tanah Boyd… they’re doing a lot of good stuff. Tough start to the year but he’s held his nerve, the coach [Justin Holbrook].

“I’m going to go the Roosters as well but I think it will be tight.”

Johns also tipped the Roosters to be victorious. But on a “fast track” at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he gave some parting advice for Titans No.6 Ash Taylor.

“Get their five eighth running the ball… Ash, he’s got to run.” he said.

Holbrook said this week he is confident that fullback AJ Brimson could play his first game of the 2020 season against the Roosters today.