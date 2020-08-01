St Kilda’s Jake Carlisle slammed over ‘shocking’ attempt to re-injure Swans star Dane Rampe

St Kilda has reinforced its top four position on the AFL ladder with a commanding 53-point win over the Sydney Swans at the Gabba.

Coming into the match after toppling the ladder-leaders last week, the Saints held off a Swans challenge in the third quarter before prevailing 15. 11. (101) to 6. 12. (48) winners.

Despite the club’s impressive win leaving it in third place on the ladder, St Kilda defender Jake Carlisle could attract some scrutiny for an incident in the third quarter.

The intensity in the contest went up a level in the third quarter, with players from both sides engaging in fisticuffs after ex-Swan Zak Jones nailed a goal.

In the midst of the scuffle, cameras caught Carlisle attempting to punch Sydney Swans captain Dane Rampe’s broken right hand.

St Kilda’s clash with Sydney became heated in the third quarter after a goal from ex-Swan Zak Jones (Getty)

Rampe was playing in the match with a protective glove on his hand after breaking a bone in his hand in Sydney’s win over Hawthorn last week.

The veteran defender was a game-time decision to play for the Swans this week, but was eventually ruled fit to play.

Carlisle’s actions are sure to attract the attention of AFL Match Review Officer Michael Christian in the next 24 hours.

The 28-year-old’s actions mirrored that of Bulldogs defender Steven Kretiuk, who attempted to punch Essendon star Matthew Lloyd’s hand after he returned from a long-term injury in 2002.

The Saints consolidated on its impressive win against Port Adelaide last week with a big win (Getty)

When asked if Rampe was “fair game” due to coming into the match injured, one of Kretiuk’s teammates on that day, Bulldogs great Brad Johnson, disagreed.

“You’re just putting yourself in that position again for critics to come,” Johnson told Fox Footy.

“You just can’t be doing that. It’s not a good look for anybody, in particular for Jake Carlisle.”

Carlisle’s action was also slammed by four-time Hawks premiership great Jordan Lewis.

“It’s just stupid,” Lewis told Fox Footy.

“There’s nothing to achieve there and it’s a shocking look for the game. It just didn’t need to happen.”