Shilpa Shetty Kundra throws light how women can shed weight post pregnancy

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one actress who’s fitness mantras can give even the 20 something a run for their money. Despite being a mother, the actress has maintained her perfect hourglass shape. Shilpa Shetty has written many books where she has spoken about fitness and exercises that are good for body. In one of our conversations with the actress, Shipa Shetty spoke about how women gain weight during pregnancy and how they can lose it post the delivery.



Shilpa Shetty begins of by saying, “Women gain weight during pregnancy and it’s difficult to shake it off. She cautions that women should not be in a hurry to do so. “Weight gain during pregnancy is a natural process and you must take your time to shed it because you’re also nursing the baby. If your busy day as a new mother doesn’t allow you the time to exercise, it’s still possible to lose 75 per cent of your weight just by following a balanced diet. But aim for it only after the first four months of delivery.”

She has listed the dos and don’ts for losing weight in her book The Great Indian Diet. She mentions that the book is handy to those women who can’t access a nutritionist or a gym. The book lists simple everyday meals that can assist in maintaining good health while losing weight. She doesn’t approve of the fact that people are more obsessed with weight than their health. “If I could lose 32 kilos within four months after pregnancy then anyone can. You’ve got to have willpower. Nothing is difficult to achieve in life,” she asserts.