Serge Aurier: AC Milan join Monaco with interest in Tottenham right-back | Football News







AC Milan are interested in signing Tottenham’s Serge Aurier if they lose either of their right-backs this summer, according to Sky in Italy.

Aurier would be a concrete target should Milan, who failed to qualify for the Champions League this season, sell either Davide Calabria or Andrea Conti.

News reported last month that Monaco were also keen on Aurier, with the Ligue 1 club’s recruitment now overseen by Paul Mitchell – once of Spurs himself.

Aurier almost left Spurs last summer, and was overlooked for the opening games of the season under previous boss Mauricio Pochettino, but he has found a new lease of life under Jose Mourinho.

He has been first-choice this season, with the departure of Kieran Trippier last summer leaving him as the only established option in the position.

Youngster Kyle Walker-Peters also joined Southampton on loan in January and Spurs want him to form part of a deal to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from the Saints this summer, with talks ongoing.

Tottenham are also in the market for a new right-back, while young centre-back Japhet Tanganga, who has just signed a new five-year contract, has also shown an aptitude for the position.

The 27-year-old Aurier, who joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, has two more years remaining on his current deal.