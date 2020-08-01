Scorching Temperatures Bake Middle East Amid Eid al-Adha Celebrations

BAGHDAD — A sweltering 125 degrees Fahrenheit in Baghdad on Tuesday; a record 115 degrees in Damascus on Wednesday. And extreme levels of heat in Israel and Lebanon.

Several countries in the Middle East experienced record high temperatures this week as many marked the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha amid the coronavirus pandemic. The heat wave left cities sweltering in scorching temperatures of 120 degrees (48 degrees Celsius) or more for days, raising concerns it was a sign of future misery under the warming effects of climate change.

Iraq has been hit especially hard, with Baghdad recording its all- highest temperature on Tuesday, followed by its second hottest day on record on Wednesday.

The southern city of Basra also recorded temperatures of 120 degrees and higher for days, with the mercury hitting 122 degrees on Thursday, a temperature also recorded in Amara, in the southeast.