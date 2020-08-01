Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, OnePlus 8T and Pixel 4a leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are continually leaking. All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours.

This week, we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from July 25th to July 31st — and surprise, most of the rumours are focused on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series.

Samsung

For the most part, you can find a rundown of Samsung leaks here.

However, here are some extra leaks that we saw this week.

First up, there’s a blurry alleged live image of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G.

@MaxWinebach Yo pic.twitter.com/ATWibY1bmg — 에아 (@hwangmh01) July 29, 2020

For more on this leak, click here.

We also saw official-looking renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Exclusive by MSP: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G full official renders in Mystic Bronze & Mystic Black! -Slim Bezels

-Single Punch Hole on Cover & Main Display

-Triple Camera Setup

-Side FPS#Samsung #GalaxyZFold2 #GalaxyFold2 Full Renders, Link & Credit: https://t.co/KFCtldn5nC pic.twitter.com/psPJM32Bcn — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 29, 2020

These renders showcase the phone’s slim bezels, single hole punch displays and a triple rear-facing camera setup.

For more on this leak, click here.

Google

Earlier this week there was a leak indicating that Google would unveil the Pixel 4a on August 3rd. However, Google has since officially confirmed the August 3rd date.

For more on this, click here

OnePlus

The OnePlus 8T has leaked on Slashleaks. It appears the device is running Android 11 and sports an eight-core processor with a base frequency of 1.80Ghz.

For more about the leak, click here.

Motorola

The Razr 2020 (aka Razr 5G/Odyssey) was spotted online. The handset seems to sport a slightly different design than the original Razr. The image showcases a smartphone that’s wider than original foldable Razr.

For more on the Razr 2020, click here.