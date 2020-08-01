Rapper 2KBaby Gets Robbed On Instagram: Thugs Livestream The Robbery!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A popular upcoming rapper named 2KBaby got violated in the worst way. MTO News learned that while in Orlando, local thugs caught the rapper slipping – and stole all his jewelry.

And the goons who robbed rapper 2KBaby in Orlando wanted the world to know what they did. 

MTO News confirmed that the thugs initially posted a video showing themselves actually robbing the rapper – but they quickly removed the video.

