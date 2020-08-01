Queensland records one new case of COVID-19 in aged care worker linked to trio who allegedly flouted quarantine rules

A woman has been sent to hotel quarantine by police after trying to sneak her way into Queensland from Victoria.

The 51-year-old had told police she was returning from Victoria for essential work.

But police say when they went to her home in Gympie they found that wasn’t true.

She’ll appear in court on November 20.

She was already in quarantine but Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the woman, who is an aged care worker, may have worked while infectious.

The woman works at the Bolton Clark Fairview aged care facility in Pinjarra Hills.

“We do think that it’s possible she was infectious when she worked her last shift at that facility,” Dr Young said.

Yesterday Dr Young praised the woman for self isolating as soon as she found out she had dined at a venue which was subject to a public health alert.

Dr Young said extra nurses would be brought in to the facility to assist with the health response.

All residents are in isolation in their rooms as a precautionary measure.

Mr Miles said more than 11,000 people were tested across the state yesterday.

“Queenslanders did an amazing job … we cracked our record number of COVID-19 tests. We smashed passed it in fact,” he said.

Overnight, Queensland Health released a list of places that the 27-year-old man might have visited while infectious.

Two Bunnings stores, a major shopping centre and a sports complex are among the locations.

