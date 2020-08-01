Q,amp;A: Niantic COO Megan Quinn on its plans to open up tech that powers Pok,amp;eacute;mon Go to other developers, working with Qualcomm on AR reference hardware, and more (Janko Roettgers/Protocol)

Janko Roettgers / Protocol:
Q,amp;A: Niantic COO Megan Quinn on its plans to open up tech that powers Pok,eacute;mon Go to other developers, working with Qualcomm on AR reference hardware, and more — Starting a new job during the pandemic can be a challenge. Joining a 600-plus employee startup as a C-level executive …
Q&A: Niantic COO Megan Quinn on its plans to open up tech that powers Pokémon Go to other developers, working with Qualcomm on AR reference hardware, and more
