Profile of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming, his early decision to make TikTok an international platform, and how TikTok’s fate rests on US-China relations (Michael Schuman/The Atlantic)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5

Sources: Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok  —  The discussions come as TikTok’s ownership by a Chinese company is under scrutiny by the White House and lawmakers.  —  SAN FRANCISCO — TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app that has been under scrutiny from the Trump administration …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR