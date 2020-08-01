Politics scuppers El Salvador deal for $250 million IDB loan By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR () – El Salvador on Saturday failed to approve a $250 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) aimed at tackling the coronavirus pandemic after Congress and President Nayib Bukele could not agree on terms before a deadline expired.

According to the government, the IDB offered El Salvador the loan at an interest rate of 2.1% with a 5-1/2 year grace period, giving the country until the end of July to approve it.

However, Bukele has been at loggerheads with Congress for much of the pandemic over how to manage the crisis.

Both the government and Congress said the other side had failed to resolve differences over where the money would be spent by the time the deadline expired on Friday night.

It remained to be seen whether the Central American country would have another chance to secure the loan.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR